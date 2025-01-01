$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXMEV0J6208830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,244 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox FWD Features a 1.5L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Driver Confidence Package, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, MyLink Radio With 8" Touch Screen, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Black Bowtie Emblems, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 121,244 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LS AS-IS | 9 Passenger | Aftermarket Wheels 218,154 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray One Owner | Hybrid | 20/21" Wheels 2,043 KM $133,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2018 Chevrolet Equinox