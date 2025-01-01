Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox FWD Features a 1.5L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Driver Confidence Package, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, MyLink Radio With 8 Touch Screen, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Black Bowtie Emblems, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

121,244 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXMEV0J6208830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,244 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox FWD Features a 1.5L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Driver Confidence Package, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, MyLink Radio With 8" Touch Screen, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Black Bowtie Emblems, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

