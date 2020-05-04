Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS One Owner | Remote Start | + Snow Tires/Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS One Owner | Remote Start | + Snow Tires/Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$20,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,366KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4984965
  • Stock #: 20-328A
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV0J6137206
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Equinox LS AWD features a 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7" Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, 17" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. This vehicle also includes a set of winter tires/wheels.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

