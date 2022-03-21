Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

123,785 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

LT Sedan | Redline Edition | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740973
  • Stock #: 22-898A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8JF115274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,785 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Malibu Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Redline Edition, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior, Black Premium Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Window/Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Display Infotainment Stereo, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, 6 Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cruise Control, 19" Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels with Red Hash Marks, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

