*****HAL Certified*****One Owner!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,790 KM

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HAL Certified | One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

13189718

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HAL Certified | One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC4JG311170

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 150,790 KM

*****HAL Certified*****One Owner!



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500