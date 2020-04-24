Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Double Cab | Custom Rally Edition | 2WD

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Double Cab | Custom Rally Edition | 2WD

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,482KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4941312
  • Stock #: 20-169A
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEH5JZ229440
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner Trade! This Silverado Custom Rally Double Cab 2WD truck features an Ecotec3 4.3L DI V6 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Dark Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7" Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Trailering Package, Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • 4X2
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

