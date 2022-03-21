Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

68,198 KM

$38,895

+ tax & licensing
$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

1LT Crew | Leather | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788727
  • Stock #: 22-1003A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG463808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,198 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Truck Features an Ecotec 5.3L DI V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, AutoTrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, 6'6 Box, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Split Front Bench Seat, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, 'EZ' Lift/Lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 MyLink 8" Colour Touch Infotainment, 110 AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Trailering Mirrors, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Front Recovery Hooks, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, Max Trailering Package, Assist Steps, Moulded Splash Guards, Spray-in Boxliner, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

