2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,679 KM

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2LZ Crew | Redline Edition | Z71 | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8911366
  • Stock #: 22-1105A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC6JG439422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,679 KM

Vehicle Description

This Silverado LTZ Redline Edition features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Z71 Off-Road Package, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, 'EZ' Lift Lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, MyLink 8" Colour Touch Infotainment, Teen Driver Settings, 110V AC Power Outlet, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, High Performance LED Headlamps, Front Fog Lights, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, AutoTrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Tire Pressure Monitor, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Front/Rear Assist Steps, Hard Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 20" Black Aluminum (Redline) Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

