2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,868 KM

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Nav | Sunroof | One Owner

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Nav | Sunroof | One Owner

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

78,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9198481
  Stock #: 22-1148A
  VIN: 3GCUKTEC3JG478538

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,868 KM

One Owner Trade! This gorgeous High Country Features a 5.3L V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Black Exterior, Jet Black / Medium Ash Grey Leather Interior, Navigation System, Power Sliding Sunroof, Full-Feature Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Sliding Window, 'EZ' Lift/lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 MyLink Touchscreen Infotainment, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, BOSE Speaker System, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-in Boxliner, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Trailering Package, 20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

