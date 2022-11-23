2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9367807

9367807 Stock #: 22-1393A

22-1393A VIN: 3GCUKTEJ1JG105576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,060 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.