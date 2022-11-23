Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,060 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country One Owner | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 6.6" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country One Owner | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 6.6" Box

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9367807
  • Stock #: 22-1393A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ1JG105576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner High Country Features a 6.2L V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Black Exterior, Jet Black / Medium Ash Grey Leather Interior, Navigation System, Power Sliding Sunroof, Full-Feature Leather Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Sliding Window, 'EZ' Lift/lower Tailgate w/ Remote Lock, Power Adjustable Pedals, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Leather Wrapped Tilt/ Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, MyLink Infotainment w/ Navigation, Single Slot CD Player, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, BOSE Speaker System®, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Spray-in Bedliner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Hard Tonneau Cover, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 41,879 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave A...
 44,847 KM
$40,895 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 21,911 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory