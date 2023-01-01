Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,665 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2LZ | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Z71

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,665KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803746
  • Stock #: 22-1490A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7JG486943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,665 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Midnight Edition Silverado LTZ Features an Ecotech 6.2L DI V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, AutoTrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, LTZ 'Plus' Package, Z71 Off-Road Package, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Heated & Vented Full Feature Bucket Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Universal Home Remote, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Lock Tailgate, Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Leather Tilt/Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 MyLink Audio Infotainment, BOSE® Speaker System, Single Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, 10V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Trailering Package, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Front Fog Lamps, High Performance LED Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Spray-in Boxliner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Underbody Shield -Transfer Case, Back Rack, 18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

