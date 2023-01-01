Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

62,175 KM

$46,595

+ tax & licensing
$46,595

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 22" Wheels

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 22" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,595

+ taxes & licensing

62,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829994
  • Stock #: 23-777A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ5JG478183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,175 KM

Vehicle Description

This High Country Features a 6.2L V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Graphite Metallic Exterior, Jet Black / Medium Ash Grey Leather Interior, Navigation System, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full-Feature Leather Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Sliding Window, Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Leather Wrapped Heated Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3, MyLink Audio w/ Navigation, Single Slot CD Player, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, BOSE Speaker System, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cruise Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Hard Folding Tonneau Cover, Spray-in Boxliner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Cargo Tie Downs, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Trailering Package, 22" 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

