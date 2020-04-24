2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
This Silverado LT 2500 features a Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 8'' Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, Trailering Package, Power Outside Mirrors, Chrome Bumper w/Corner Steps, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17'' Machined Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5