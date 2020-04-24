Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,892KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4911105
  • Stock #: BB0324
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEY5JF254599
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Silverado LT 2500 features a Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 8'' Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, Trailering Package, Power Outside Mirrors, Chrome Bumper w/Corner Steps, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17'' Machined Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

