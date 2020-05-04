2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
One Owner Trade! This Silverado LT 2500 Double Cab Short Box truck features a Vortec 6.0L V8 Engine w/ Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3/CD Mylink Stereo, 8" Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Spray-On Bed Liner, Trailering PKG, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Heated Side View Mirrors, Running Boards, 18" Chrome Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
