2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,578KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4967754
  • Stock #: 20-306A
  • VIN: 1GC2KVEGXJZ216196
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner Trade! This Silverado LT 2500 Double Cab Short Box truck features a Vortec 6.0L V8 Engine w/ Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3/CD Mylink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Spray-On Bed Liner, Trailering PKG, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Heated Side View Mirrors, Running Boards, 18 Chrome Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

