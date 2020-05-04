Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,179KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4983222
  • Stock #: 148942
  • VIN: 1GC2KUEY3JZ148942
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-Owned

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)
  • AIR BAG DEACTIVATION SWITCH FRONTAL PASSENGER-SIDE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

