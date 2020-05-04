2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Run flat tires
- Front side airbag
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Front Split Bench Seat
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
- ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)
- AIR BAG DEACTIVATION SWITCH FRONTAL PASSENGER-SIDE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.