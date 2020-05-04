2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Run flat tires

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Bluetooth Connection

Front Split Bench Seat

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)

AIR BAG DEACTIVATION SWITCH FRONTAL PASSENGER-SIDE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.