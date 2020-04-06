Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT | AWD | 7 Passenger

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT | AWD | 7 Passenger

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$32,495

  • 48,087KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4831743
  • Stock #: 19-757a
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW5JJ274458
Black
Black
SUV / Crossover
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder
4-door
This Chevrolet Traverse LT features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive.

Mosaic Black Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats,

Power 2-Way Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings,

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, 8.0" Primary Video Monitor,

AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, 120V AC Power Outlet,

Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Door Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Front Fog Lights, Traction Control,

Trailering Package, Roof Rails, 18" Bright Silver Machined Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • AWD
  • 9 Speed Automatic

