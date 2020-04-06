2018 Chevrolet Traverse

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Traverse LT features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive.
Mosaic Black Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats,
Power 2-Way Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings,
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, 8.0" Primary Video Monitor,
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, 120V AC Power Outlet,
Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Door Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Front Fog Lights, Traction Control,
Trailering Package, Roof Rails, 18" Bright Silver Machined Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4