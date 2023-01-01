2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 6 6 3 K M Used

AL6001L VIN: 2C4RC1BG4JR252758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,663 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Puncture Sealant & Air Compressor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.25 AXLE RATIO Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs) Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX

