$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Chrysler
866-950-0428
2018 Dodge Charger
2018 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
866-950-0428
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8425602
- Stock #: ZL9104M
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG8JH281617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
HIT ANIMAL DAMAGE TO LEFT FRONT $11271
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Listowel Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7