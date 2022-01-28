2018 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 7 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,745 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1334# Maximum Payload Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch SIRIUSXM Traffic Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leather Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder 8.4" Touchscreen SiriusXM Travel Link 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer 506w Regular Amplifier GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC GLASS RECORDS FOUND

