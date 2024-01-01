Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Remote Vehicle Start, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5 Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Performance Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17 Aluminum Wheels w/ Glass Black Pockets, Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels. *Accident Reported on 01/2023 - minor damage with another vehicle to the left front damage totaling $1,846. All work professionally repaired. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,654 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Leather | Nav | Rear Media

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Leather | Nav | Rear Media

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG6JR348323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,654 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Remote Vehicle Start, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5" Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Performance Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17" Aluminum Wheels w/ Glass Black Pockets, Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels. *Accident Reported on 01/2023 - minor damage with another vehicle to the left front damage totaling $1,846. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT LT | Crew | Z71 | 20
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT LT | Crew | Z71 | 20" Wheels 71,070 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Leather | Nav | Rear Media for sale in Listowel, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Leather | Nav | Rear Media 97,654 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE | AWD | Power Liftgate | 19
2021 Ford Escape SE | AWD | Power Liftgate | 19" Wheels | One Owner 27,228 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan