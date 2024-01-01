$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG6JR348323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,654 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Dodge Grand Caravan Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Remote Vehicle Start, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Garage Door Transmitter, 6.5" Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Performance Suspension, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17" Aluminum Wheels w/ Glass Black Pockets, Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels. *Accident Reported on 01/2023 - minor damage with another vehicle to the left front damage totaling $1,846. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
