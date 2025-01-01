$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR167790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,705 KM
Vehicle Description
This Crand Caravan features a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Exterior, Light Greystone interior / Black cloth seats, Front bucket seats, Secondrow bench seats with rear 60/40 Stow 'n Go, Remote keyless entry, power windows/locks, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel with mounted audio controls and cruise control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with infotainment, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio services available, 12volt auxiliary power outlets front and rear, A/C w/ front dualzone manual temperature control, Power, heated manual folding exterior mirrors, Quadlens halogen headlamps, Rear window wiper with washer, Touring suspension, Engine block heater, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, 17x6.5inch steel wheels with covers.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan