This Crand Caravan features a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Exterior, Light Greystone interior / Black cloth seats, Front bucket seats, Secondrow bench seats with rear 60/40 Stow n Go, Remote keyless entry, power windows/locks, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel with mounted audio controls and cruise control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with infotainment, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio services available, 12volt auxiliary power outlets front and rear, A/C w/ front dualzone manual temperature control, Power, heated manual folding exterior mirrors, Quadlens halogen headlamps, Rear window wiper with washer, Touring suspension, Engine block heater, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, 17x6.5inch steel wheels with covers.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,705 KM

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

12830170

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2JR167790

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,705 KM

This Crand Caravan features a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Exterior, Light Greystone interior / Black cloth seats, Front bucket seats, Secondrow bench seats with rear 60/40 Stow 'n Go, Remote keyless entry, power windows/locks, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel with mounted audio controls and cruise control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo with infotainment, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio services available, 12volt auxiliary power outlets front and rear, A/C w/ front dualzone manual temperature control, Power, heated manual folding exterior mirrors, Quadlens halogen headlamps, Rear window wiper with washer, Touring suspension, Engine block heater, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, 17x6.5inch steel wheels with covers.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan