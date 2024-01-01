Menu
This Ford EcoSport SES features a 2.0L TI-VCT GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Lightning Blue Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, Power Moonroof w/ Sunshade, 6-Way Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Bench Seat, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Hill Start Assist, Driver Information Center, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Voice-Activated Navigation, Sync® Connect, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails w/ Crossbars, Tow Hooks, Halogen Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 17 Wheels.

2018 Ford EcoSport

60,740 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SES | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1CL8JC235205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1032A
  • Mileage 60,740 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford EcoSport SES features a 2.0L TI-VCT GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Lightning Blue Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, Power Moonroof w/ Sunshade, 6-Way Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Bench Seat, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Hill Start Assist, Driver Information Center, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Voice-Activated Navigation, Sync® Connect, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails w/ Crossbars, Tow Hooks, Halogen Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 17" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Ford EcoSport