$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1CL8JC235205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1032A
- Mileage 60,740 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford EcoSport SES features a 2.0L TI-VCT GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Lightning Blue Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, Power Moonroof w/ Sunshade, 6-Way Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Bench Seat, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Hill Start Assist, Driver Information Center, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Voice-Activated Navigation, Sync® Connect, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails w/ Crossbars, Tow Hooks, Halogen Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 17" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
