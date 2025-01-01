$24,680+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
SUPERCAB 4X4 - 8FT LONG BOX
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
227,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E53JKD39921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TIRES JUST REPLACED, RUNS AND DRIVE AMAZING! SOLID TRUCK! SPRAYED BED LINER!
**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing.
OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
