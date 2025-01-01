Menu
This Ford F-150 XLT Features a 2.7L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Magnetic Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad, MyKey® technology, SYNC® Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System With 4.2 Colour LCD Screen With Audio Controls & Navigation, 2.3 Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Speaker, Cruise Control, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electronic Parking Brake, Halogen Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, 20 Wheels. Comes With Winter Tires on Rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 Ford F-150

113,071 KM

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT Navigation | 20" Wheels

12913910

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Navigation | 20" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3JFC82813

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,071 KM

This Ford F-150 XLT Features a 2.7L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Magnetic Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad, MyKey® technology, SYNC® Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System With 4.2" Colour LCD Screen With Audio Controls & Navigation, 2.3" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Speaker, Cruise Control, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electronic Parking Brake, Halogen Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, 20" Wheels. Comes With Winter Tires on Rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Ford F-150