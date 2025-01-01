$29,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Navigation | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3JFC82813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,071 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 XLT Features a 2.7L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Magnetic Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad, MyKey® technology, SYNC® Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System With 4.2" Colour LCD Screen With Audio Controls & Navigation, 2.3" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Speaker, Cruise Control, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electronic Parking Brake, Halogen Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, 20" Wheels. Comes With Winter Tires on Rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
