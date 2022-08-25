Menu
2018 Ford F-250

120,800 KM

Details Features

$63,998

+ tax & licensing
$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2018 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

$63,998

+ taxes & licensing

120,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8995654
  • Stock #: B0825
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0JEC23062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Fixed antenna
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

