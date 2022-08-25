2018 Ford F-250

$63,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8995654

8995654 Stock #: B0825

B0825 VIN: 1FT7W2BT0JEC23062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Interior Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Front And Rear Map Lights Systems Monitor Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Additional Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.