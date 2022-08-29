$59,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Ford
519-291-3520
2018 Ford F-250
2018 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Listowel Ford
1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1
519-291-3520
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,491KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9035317
- Stock #: 22222A
- VIN: 1FT7W2B65JEC33192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,491 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only
Fixed antenna
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Listowel Ford
Listowel Ford
1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1