2018 GMC Canyon

63,292 KM

Details Description Features

$36,895

+ tax & licensing
$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE Crew | V6 | Rear Camera | One Owner

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE Crew | V6 | Rear Camera | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

63,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8654176
  • Stock #: 22-947A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN7J1327283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,292 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Truck Features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, AutoTrac Transfer Case Four-Wheel Drive, Red Quartz Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Coloured Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Sliding Rear Window, EZ Lower/Lift Tailgate, Rear Vision Camera, Trailering Assist w/ Guides, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 8" Colour Touch GMC Infotainment, Automatic Climate Control, Teen Driver, Front Fog Lamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, Cruise Control, Assist Steps, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

