$38,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC0JG520658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,324 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sierra Features a 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Slate Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Single Slot CD Player, Bose Speaker System, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Setting, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Chrome Bumper Corner Steps, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Soft Tonneau Cover, E-Z Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Recovery Hooks, Power Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Trailer Brake Controls, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2018 GMC Sierra 1500