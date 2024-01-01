2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
One Owner! This Sierra Features a 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Slate Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Single Slot CD Player, Bose Speaker System, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Setting, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Chrome Bumper Corner Steps, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, Soft Tonneau Cover, E-Z Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Recovery Hooks, Power Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Trailer Brake Controls, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Used
54,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC0JG520658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,324 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra Features a 5.3L V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Slate Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Single Slot CD Player, Bose Speaker System, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Setting, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Chrome Bumper Corner Steps, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Soft Tonneau Cover, E-Z Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Recovery Hooks, Power Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Trailer Brake Controls, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

