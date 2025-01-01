Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Crew Features a EcoTec3 5.3L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Full Feature Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Spray-On Bed Liner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Remote Locking Tailgate, LED Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto Locking Rear Differential, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Trailer Brake Controller, Front Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Trailering Package, Magnetic Ride Control®, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20 Chrome Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Unit Comes With Soft Tonneau Cover.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

61,652 KM

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,652KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC1JG489464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,652 KM

Vehicle Description

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
