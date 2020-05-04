Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,556KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4958523
  • Stock #: 284878
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC2JG284878
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-Owned

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 23,631 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 27,845 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 70,438 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-478-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-478-9402

Send A Message