2018 GMC Sierra 1500

76,081 KM

$46,895

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Denali Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8179578
  • Stock #: 22-386A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC7JG443363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,081 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra Denali Crew Cab truck features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Slate Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bose® Speakers, GMC Infotainment, Wireless Phone Charging, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Spray-On Bed Liner, Step Bars, Soft Tonneau Cover, LED Front Fog Lights, High Performance LED Headlights, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Magnetic Ride Control®, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

