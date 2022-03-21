2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788730

8788730 Stock #: 22-636A

22-636A VIN: 3GTU2LEC6JG294811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,163 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.