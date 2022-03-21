Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

69,163 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Crew | 6'6 Box | Convenience Pkg | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788730
  • Stock #: 22-636A
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC6JG294811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,163 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Truck Features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 6'6 Box, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Dark Ash Cloth Interior, Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Remote Locking Tailgate, Rear Vision Camera, GMC 7" Colour Touch Infotainment, 110V AC Power Outlet, Climate Control, Teen Driver, Trailering Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Cruise Control, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Recovery Hooks, Trailering Package, Spray-in Boxliner, 17" Aluminum Wheels. **Damage Reported 04/2018: $2,660 repair to rear bumper damaged in parking lot. Completely and professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

