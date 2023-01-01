Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

55,987 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE One Owner | Crew Cab | Z71 | 18" Wheels |

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE One Owner | Crew Cab | Z71 | 18" Wheels |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9597373
  Stock #: 22-1172A
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC0JG622505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,987 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra SLE Crew Cab Kodiak Edition truck features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Ash Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Heated 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, 8" Colour Touch Screen Display, GMC Infotainment, Single Slot CD Player, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Spray-On Bed Liner, Step Bars, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, LED Front Fog Lights, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Front Recovery Hooks, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Package, Engine Block Heater, Z71 Off Road Suspension Package, 18" Aluminum Wheels. Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

