Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This GMC Sierra SLE 2500 Features a Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 5th Wheel/ Gooseneck Prep Package, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8 Colour Touchscreen GMC Infotainment, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Remote Locking Tailgate, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, Heated Trailering Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Trailer Brake Controller, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

106,233 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD One Owner | SLE | Double Cab | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12158709

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD One Owner | SLE | Double Cab | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT22SEG6JZ322627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,233 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra SLE 2500 Features a Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 5th Wheel/ Gooseneck Prep Package, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8" Colour Touchscreen GMC Infotainment, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Remote Locking Tailgate, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Heated Trailering Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Trailer Brake Controller, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 7 Passenger for sale in Listowel, ON
2018 Buick Enclave Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 7 Passenger 92,963 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred One Owner | Preferred | 17
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred One Owner | Preferred | 17" Wheels 128,481 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision One Owner | Avenir |AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20
2021 Buick Envision One Owner | Avenir |AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels 51,564 KM $30,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500