$40,995
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD One Owner | SLE | Double Cab | 20" Wheels
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD One Owner | SLE | Double Cab | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT22SEG6JZ322627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,233 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra SLE 2500 Features a Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 5th Wheel/ Gooseneck Prep Package, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8" Colour Touchscreen GMC Infotainment, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Remote Locking Tailgate, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Heated Trailering Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Trailer Brake Controller, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2018 GMC Sierra 2500