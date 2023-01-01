Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

98,769 KM

Details Description Features

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

SLT Diesel | AWD | Hudson's Certified

SLT Diesel | AWD | Hudson's Certified

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

98,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190253
  • Stock #: 23-549B
  • VIN: 3GKALWEU5JL247128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-549B
  • Mileage 98,769 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Terrain Features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Skyscape Power Sunroof, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Driver Alert Package, SLT Pro Grade Package, Exterior Accent Package, Infotainment Package, Bright Rear Bumper Protector, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Chrome Mirror Caps, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

