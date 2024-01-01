$49,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon
SLT | Nav | Sunroof | Rear Media | 8-Passenger | 18" Wheels
2018 GMC Yukon
SLT | Nav | Sunroof | Rear Media | 8-Passenger | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,974KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC8JR234698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,974 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, not on rims.
This GMC Yukon SLT features a EcoTec3 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Power Front Passenger Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Sun/Sound & Destination Package, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Floor Carpeting w/ Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Trailer Brake Controller, HD Trailering Package, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2018 GMC Yukon