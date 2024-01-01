Menu
One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, not on rims. <br> This GMC Yukon SLT features a EcoTec3 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Power Front Passenger Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Sun/Sound & Destination Package, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Floor Carpeting w/ Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Trailer Brake Controller, HD Trailering Package, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18 Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 GMC Yukon

50,974 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,974KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC8JR234698

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,974 KM

One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, not on rims.


This GMC Yukon SLT features a EcoTec3 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Power Front Passenger Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Sun/Sound & Destination Package, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Floor Carpeting w/ Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Trailer Brake Controller, HD Trailering Package, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-3791

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 GMC Yukon