2018 GMC Yukon XL
Denali | Sunroof | Navigation | Entertainment Package | 22" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ3JR329171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,102 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Yukon XL Denali Features a Ecotec 6.2L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Full Feature Front Heated and Ventilated Bucket Seats, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats, Third Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Enhanced Security Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Adaptive Cruise Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, Head-Up Display, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Tire Pressure monitor, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
