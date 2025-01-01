Menu
This GMC Yukon XL Denali Features a Ecotec 6.2L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Full Feature Front Heated and Ventilated Bucket Seats, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats, Third Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Enhanced Security Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Adaptive Cruise Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, Head-Up Display, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Tire Pressure monitor, 22 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 GMC Yukon XL

112,102 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon XL

Denali | Sunroof | Navigation | Entertainment Package | 22" Wheels

12495892

2018 GMC Yukon XL

Denali | Sunroof | Navigation | Entertainment Package | 22" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ3JR329171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,102 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Yukon XL Denali Features a Ecotec 6.2L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Full Feature Front Heated and Ventilated Bucket Seats, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats, Third Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Enhanced Security Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Adaptive Cruise Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, Head-Up Display, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Polished Exhaust Tip, Tire Pressure monitor, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 GMC Yukon XL