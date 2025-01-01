2018 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Account
Sign In
This Honda Odyssey Touring Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Shift-By-Wire (SBW), Paddle Shifters and Idle Stop, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Transmission With Driver Selectable Mode, Crystal Black Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver With 4-Way Power Lumbar, 2 Position Memory Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding, Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof With Sunshade, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation-Front, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Driver Information Centre, Rear Media, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Liftgate Rear, Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Tire Pressure Low Tire Pressure Warning, 19 Wheels. <br> Unit comes with snow tires on black alloy wheels <br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 Honda Odyssey

107,316 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Rear Media | 19" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12309716

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Rear Media | 19" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H82JB500157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,316 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Odyssey Touring Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Shift-By-Wire (SBW), Paddle Shifters and Idle Stop, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Transmission With Driver Selectable Mode, Crystal Black Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver With 4-Way Power Lumbar, 2 Position Memory Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding, Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof With Sunshade, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation-Front, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Driver Information Centre, Rear Media, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Liftgate Rear, Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Tire Pressure Low Tire Pressure Warning, 19" Wheels.


Unit comes with snow tires on black alloy wheels




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT | Crew | Leather | True North Edition Plus | 20
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT | Crew | Leather | True North Edition Plus | 20" Wheels 99,380 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Soft Top | Leather | Navigation | 18
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks | Soft Top | Leather | Navigation | 18" Wheels 58,240 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | 18
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | 18" Wheels 59,182 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey