$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Rear Media | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
107,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H82JB500157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,316 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Odyssey Touring Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Shift-By-Wire (SBW), Paddle Shifters and Idle Stop, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Transmission With Driver Selectable Mode, Crystal Black Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver With 4-Way Power Lumbar, 2 Position Memory Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding, Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof With Sunshade, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation-Front, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Driver Information Centre, Rear Media, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Deep Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Liftgate Rear, Cargo Access, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Tire Pressure Low Tire Pressure Warning, 19" Wheels.
Unit comes with snow tires on black alloy wheels
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Unit comes with snow tires on black alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
