2018 Hyundai Elantra

75,768 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Value Edition | One Owner

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL Value Edition | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530160
  • Stock #: S21334A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0JU552069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,768 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Elantra features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior, Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Keyless Ignition, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Avoidance, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio Services Available, USB & AUX Ports, 6 Speakers, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Alloy Wheels.


-- "Hudson's Listowel Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be the newest addition to Listowel Car City. We feel we have the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario, but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!"

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

