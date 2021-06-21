2018 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-1730
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner Trade! This Elantra features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior, Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Keyless Ignition, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Avoidance, Steering Wheel Controls, Satellite Radio Services Available, USB & AUX Ports, 6 Speakers, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Alloy Wheels.
-- "Hudson's Listowel Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be the newest addition to Listowel Car City. We feel we have the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario, but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4