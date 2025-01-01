$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury HAL Certified | One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA3JU180709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB1898
- Mileage 180,306 KM
Vehicle Description
*****HAL Certified*****One Owner! This Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD Features a 2.0L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Dual Shift Mode, Blue Lagoon Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Adjustable Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, LCD Monitor, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Power Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, 17" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
