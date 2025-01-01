Menu
*****HAL Certified*****One Owner! This Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD Features a 2.0L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Dual Shift Mode, Blue Lagoon Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Adjustable Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, LCD Monitor, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Power Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, 17 Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 Hyundai KONA

180,306 KM

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Used
180,306KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA3JU180709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1898
  • Mileage 180,306 KM

Vehicle Description

*****HAL Certified*****One Owner! This Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD Features a 2.0L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Dual Shift Mode, Blue Lagoon Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot monitor, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Adjustable Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, LCD Monitor, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Power Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Automatic Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, 17" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

