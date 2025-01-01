$22,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate One Owner | Ultimate | Sunroof | Navigation | 19" Wheels
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate One Owner | Ultimate | Sunroof | Navigation | 19" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA6JG546983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K26095A
- Mileage 65,393 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This 2018 Hyundai Santa FE Sport 2.0L Turbo-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With SHIFTRONIC® Manual Shift Mode, All-Wheel Drive, White Exterior Colour, Black Interior, Solar Control Tinted Glass, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 5-Passenger Capacity, Heated Front Seats, 12-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat, Rear Heated Seats, 4-Way Power-Adjustable Passenger Seat, Driver's Integrated Memory System For Seat And Side Mirror Positions, Rear Sliding Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Rear Seat HVAC Ducts, Mirrors Power Activation, Power Windows With Drivers Auto Up/Down And Pinch Protection, Remote Keyless Entry System With Security Alarm, Front Passengers Window Auto Up/Down And Pinch Protection, Proximity Keyless Entry With Push-Button Ignition, Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control With Stop-And-Go Capability, Anti-Lock Braking System With Electronic Brake-Force Distribution And Brake Assist, Blind Spot Detection With Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assistance Sensors, Multi-View Camera System, Manual Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Adjustment, Heated Steering Wheel, Infotainment, Sound System, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, SiriusXM, Infinity® Audio System With 12 Speakers, 8.0" High-Resolution Touch-Screen Navigation System, Android Auto Or Apple CarPlay, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror With Integrated HomeLink® Transceiver And Compass, Teen Driver, Climate Control Dual-Zone Automatic With CleanAir Ionizer, Rear Window Defroster With Timer, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Area Under Floor Storage, Smart Power Liftgate, 19 Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe