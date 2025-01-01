Menu
12941690

Used
65,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA6JG546983

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K26095A
  • Mileage 65,393 KM

One Owner! This 2018 Hyundai Santa FE Sport 2.0L Turbo-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With SHIFTRONIC® Manual Shift Mode, All-Wheel Drive, White Exterior Colour, Black Interior, Solar Control Tinted Glass, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 5-Passenger Capacity, Heated Front Seats, 12-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat, Rear Heated Seats, 4-Way Power-Adjustable Passenger Seat, Driver's Integrated Memory System For Seat And Side Mirror Positions, Rear Sliding Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Rear Seat HVAC Ducts, Mirrors Power Activation, Power Windows With Drivers Auto Up/Down And Pinch Protection, Remote Keyless Entry System With Security Alarm, Front Passengers Window Auto Up/Down And Pinch Protection, Proximity Keyless Entry With Push-Button Ignition, Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control With Stop-And-Go Capability, Anti-Lock Braking System With Electronic Brake-Force Distribution And Brake Assist, Blind Spot Detection With Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Assistance Sensors, Multi-View Camera System, Manual Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column Adjustment, Heated Steering Wheel, Infotainment, Sound System, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, SiriusXM, Infinity® Audio System With 12 Speakers, 8.0" High-Resolution Touch-Screen Navigation System, Android Auto Or Apple CarPlay, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror With Integrated HomeLink® Transceiver And Compass, Teen Driver, Climate Control Dual-Zone Automatic With CleanAir Ionizer, Rear Window Defroster With Timer, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Area Under Floor Storage, Smart Power Liftgate, 19 Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

