Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,193 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate Premium | AWD | 7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate Premium | AWD | 7-Passenger

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5585718
  • Stock #: 20-1210A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF5JU270244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-1210A
  • Mileage 40,193 KM

Vehicle Description

This All-Wheel Drive Santa Fe XL Features a 3.3L V6 GDI DOHC 24-valve Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Active ECO, Drive Mode Select, White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Third-row Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sonar, Lane Change Assist, Bluetooth, 5.0-inch LCD Touch-Screen Display, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Satellite Radio *Services Available*, AUX/USB Ports, Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control with Clean Air Inonizer, Smart Power Liftgate, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal, Projection Headlights, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assist, Cruise Control, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Roof Rack Side Rails, 18" Alloy Wheels.

- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 124,429 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 39,314 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 79,663 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory