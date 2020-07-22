Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,193 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Ultimate

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,193KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588763
  • Stock #: 20-1210A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF5JU270244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monaco White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,193 KM

Vehicle Description

This All-Wheel Drive Santa Fe XL Features a 3.3L V6 GDI DOHC 24-valve Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Active ECO, Drive Mode Select, White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Third-row Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 12-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sonar, Lane Change Assist, Bluetooth, 5.0-inch LCD Touch-Screen Display, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Satellite Radio *Services Available*, AUX/USB Ports, Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control with Clean Air Inonizer, Smart Power Liftgate, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal, Projection Headlights, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assist, Cruise Control, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Chrome Grille, Roof Rack Side Rails, 18 Alloy Wheels.- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 34,273 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 124,270 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 19,052 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory