Be the envy of your neighbors with our impressive 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD SUV shown in incredible Pearl White. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 185hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC for spirited driving. You will be impressed with this All Wheel Drive as you achieve near approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway. As you approach our Santa Fe Sport, you will be immediately impressed with the 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler with LED Center High-Mount Stop Light, projector headlights with LED accent, and chrome door handle. The welcoming Sport interior boasts YES Essentials stain-resistant cloth seats, a fantastic 5-inch display 6-speaker audio system with CD and MP3, and full power accessories. Keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise, and Bluetooth controls make life so much more comfortable with just a push of a button. You will enjoy peace of mind for you and your passengers in our Hyundai with the Vehicle Stability Management system, rear parking camera, and Hillstart Assist Control. Our Hyundai Santa Fe Sport continues to earn accolades from critics and consumers! This could be the smartest decision you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
