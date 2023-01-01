2018 Infiniti QX80

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,895 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 8 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9597376

9597376 Stock #: 23-494A

23-494A VIN: JN8AZ2NE9J9192594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-494A

Mileage 98,868 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.