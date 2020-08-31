Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

60,063 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude | HEATED SEATS | TRAILER TOW | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude | HEATED SEATS | TRAILER TOW | REAR CAM

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

  1. 5836498
  2. 5836498
  3. 5836498
  4. 5836498
  5. 5836498
  6. 5836498
  7. 5836498
  8. 5836498
  9. 5836498
  10. 5836498
  11. 5836498
  12. 5836498
  13. 5836498
  14. 5836498
  15. 5836498
  16. 5836498
  17. 5836498
  18. 5836498
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,063KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5836498
  • Stock #: B0612
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXJD526052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B0612
  • Mileage 60,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Let the discoveries begin with our 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4X4 that stands out with a distinctive Bright White design. Powered by an energetic 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 184hp paired to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for eager performance. Engineered for easy travel over tough terrain, this Four Wheel Drive SUV also achieves nearly approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway with good looks that can get attention anywhere. Just check out the LED lighting, fog lamps, bright roof rails, and bold alloy wheels. The result is a modern appearance that's still pure Jeep! Inside, you'll see that the Latitude cabin has a driver-friendly layout with firmly bolstered cloth front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an air-filtration system, and a Uconnect 3 infotainment system. That way, you'll benefit from the convenience of a 5-inch LCD screen with a backup camera, a six-speaker sound system, USB/auxiliary connectivity, an SD card slot, and a 12-volt power outlet. Set your course for adventure and our Cherokee will lead the way! With Jeep, you will be supremely confident knowing that you're protected by a high-strength steel frame, ABS, stability/traction control, hill-start assist, and an array of 10 airbags that include supplemental side coverage for all outboard passengers. This winning combination of capability, comfort, and style is waiting for you in our Cherokee! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Chrysler

2019 Dodge Challenge...
 45,421 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango C...
 32,507 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Li...
 23,953 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory