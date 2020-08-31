+ taxes & licensing
Let the discoveries begin with our 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4X4 that stands out with a distinctive Bright White design. Powered by an energetic 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 184hp paired to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for eager performance. Engineered for easy travel over tough terrain, this Four Wheel Drive SUV also achieves nearly approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway with good looks that can get attention anywhere. Just check out the LED lighting, fog lamps, bright roof rails, and bold alloy wheels. The result is a modern appearance that's still pure Jeep! Inside, you'll see that the Latitude cabin has a driver-friendly layout with firmly bolstered cloth front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an air-filtration system, and a Uconnect 3 infotainment system. That way, you'll benefit from the convenience of a 5-inch LCD screen with a backup camera, a six-speaker sound system, USB/auxiliary connectivity, an SD card slot, and a 12-volt power outlet. Set your course for adventure and our Cherokee will lead the way! With Jeep, you will be supremely confident knowing that you're protected by a high-strength steel frame, ABS, stability/traction control, hill-start assist, and an array of 10 airbags that include supplemental side coverage for all outboard passengers. This winning combination of capability, comfort, and style is waiting for you in our Cherokee! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
