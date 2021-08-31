2018 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8060977

Stock #: B0769

VIN: 3C4NJDCB4JT412790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,365 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO 926# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs) Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mobility Kit Black Roof Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls PERIMETER ALARM Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection DAMAGE CLAIM LESS THAN $3000

