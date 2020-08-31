+ taxes & licensing
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
Meet our adventurous 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition 4X4 shown proudly in Billet Silver Metallic! Powered by a proven 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 290hp while matched with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that features stop/start technology to save you fuel. Our upscale Four Wheel Drive Sterling Edition provides near approximately 9.0L/100km on the highway looks excellent with a dominant stance, alloy wheels, a power liftgate, and a bright grille. Inside our Sterling Edition, conveniences such as remote start, keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front, and second-row leather seats, and a heated steering wheel combine to create your daily joyride. Enjoy next-level in-vehicle connectivity thanks to Uconnect Access, a prominent touchscreen, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, available HD/satellite radio, and more! Whether tackling tough trails or the daily grind, your Jeep Grand Cherokee will prove to be an excellent companion as it has received excellent safety scores with tire pressure monitoring, traction control, ready alert braking, a rearview camera, and park assist. You desire capability, luxury, and comfort, and this Grand Cherokee Sterling Edition more than delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
