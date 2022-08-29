$38,998+ tax & licensing
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Chrysler
866-950-0428
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
866-950-0428
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
60,537KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9035335
- Stock #: B0822L
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG5JC317712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,537 KM
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Bright Exterior Mirrors
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7