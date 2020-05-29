2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features BLACK

Run flat tires

Convertible Soft Top

Conventional Spare Tire

Alpine Premium Audio System

BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness

RADIO: 430

AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant

BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop

Requires Subscription

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Rear Passenger Assist Handles Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Locks Auto-Diming Rearview Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.