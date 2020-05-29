+ taxes & licensing
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCheck out this 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, RADIO: 430, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm, Black Jeep Grille Badge, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Gloss Black Willys Wheeler Grille, BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Willys Wheeler Package, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Rock Rails, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, and ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
