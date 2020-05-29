Menu
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

1-833-478-9402

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,765KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5141219
  • Stock #: 865080
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG7JL865080
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCheck out this 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Willys Wheeler. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, RADIO: 430, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm, Black Jeep Grille Badge, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK Decal, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Gloss Black Willys Wheeler Grille, BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Willys Wheeler Package, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Rock Rails, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, and ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BLACK
  • Run flat tires
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Alpine Premium Audio System
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
  • RADIO: 430
  • AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop
  • Requires Subscription
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Rear Passenger Assist Handles Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Locks Auto-Diming Rearview Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory